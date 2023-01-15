Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Castro at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- 995 at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Saturday
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- David Holland at The Creek, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, from 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Sunset Jet at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Voodoo Bandits at Jaks, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The White House, Peel.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Ian Thompson at 7.30pm.
- Karaoke night hosted by David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 7pm.
-Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at Jaks, Douglas.
Wednesday
- Brian and Denise in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm-1.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.