Tonight (Thursday)
- Power On Music presents Relative Impact at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Phil Rock at Henderson and Glass , Douglas, 4pm.
- A Stones Throw and Voodoo Bandits at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ideal Forgery at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Southern State at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Toby Higgs at The Union, Castletown.
Saturday
- Eoin Molyneux at The Whistle Stop Cafe, Port Erin, 11am. Followed by O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Chris Winchester at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, from 8pm.
- Kinrage, Rich Little and Tropic Slugs at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Jon Lightfield at The White House, Peel, 9pm.
- JZ Karaoke at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 9pm to midnight.
-Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Steve Nash Acoustic at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at The Courthouse, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Shoddywaddy at The Legion, Douglas.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at Laxey Sailing Club, Laxey, 12.30pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm. Followed by Riffs Open Mic Night at 7.30pm.
-Mae Challis and Nell at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 4pm.
- Paul and Annie at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm to 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.