Tonight (Thursday)
- Retro Night featuring Retrospect plus disco with DJ Peter Dunn at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Trevor John Shimmin at Jaks, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.
- Biskee Brisht with support from Alice Dudley at the Monkey House, old Castletown fire station, Castletown, 8pm. Early bird tickets £7 or £10 on the door.
- A Musical Christmas Open Mic Party hosted by Paul Reynolds at the Atholl Room at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Terence George and Paul Nicholson at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Barefoot Revolution at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
-Karaoke with Phil Rock at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
-Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Creek, Peel, 10pm.
- Alex Cowley at The Sidings, Castletown.
- Toby Higgs at the Empress Hotel, Douglas.
- Selly’s Speakeasy Disco at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
Saturday
- Derek, Peter, John and Margaid in Foyer Lunchtime Concerts at Christmas at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Dancing with Skeddan Jiarg and White Boys at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 4pm. Followed by Gaz Smith at 8pm.
- Manx Punk XXXmas Party at the Monkey House, Castletown, 6pm until late.
- James Gillespie with support from Jon Lightfield at The Institute, Laxey, doors open 7.30pm. Admission is a £5 food parcel or cash, for the Isle of Man Foodbank.
- Ian Thompson and David Holland at The Queens Hotel, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 8pm.
- CUNextFriday at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Sunset Jet at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Alex Cowley at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at 1886, Douglas.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Toby Higgs at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Kirk Michael.
Sunday
-Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Gobbag Groove choir, Brian Brough and Clash Vooar at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6pm.
- Joshua T’s Christmas Show at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 7.30pm.
Tuesday
-Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Paul and Annie in Foyer Lunchtime Concerts at Christmas at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
- Bad Reputation Thin Lizzy tribute at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.45pm.