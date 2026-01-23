Sulby Methodist Church is hosting two musical and social events at the end of January.
The events will take place over the last two weekends of the month.
This Sunday, January 25 at 2.30pm, enjoy an afternoon of music provided by Hartes Ease (Renaissance), Burnbrae (Baroque), and a string trio.
There will be no interval.
Admission is £10 at the door, with the request of payments being made in cash. This includes refreshments of tea, coffee, and homemade cake.
The following Saturday, January 31, a coffee morning will be held at Ramsey Town Hall from 10am to midday.
Stalls will offer homemade cake and marmalade, with a raffle also taking place at £1 a ticket.