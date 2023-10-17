One of the island’s most recognisable artists, Eileen Schaer, will open her first solo exhibition in three years at Studio 42, in Port St Mary, on Sunday (October 22).
On display will be 28 of her recent acrylic paintings never been displayed before, all created in her highly recognisable style.
Eileen explained: ‘Art for me is about the imagination and working with feelings and emotions.
‘In a world dominated by mass production I like to produce one-off pieces that represent independence of spirit.’
Eileen, a self-taught artist, was born in Liverpool and has lived in the island since 1975.
She has been described as an artist with a powerful and original poetic vision.
Her paintings have a sophisticated and at the same time childlike primitive feel which her admirers and collectors like so much.
Her magical paintings depict a colourful dreamlike world. They are imaginative, uplifting, poetic and unique.
All are joyful dreamscapes where animals and humans co-exist peacefully creating poetic dramas which can be interpreted in different ways.
Eileen has been busy over the last couple of years.
As well as creating her new paintings for this exhibition she co-curated with Manx National Heritage a retrospective of her late husband David Fletcher’s paintings.
That exhibition was held at the House of Manannan, in Peel, and ended in February .
Eileen’s work was also represented in a collection of Isle of Man Post stamps entitled ‘Animals’ in April 2022, showcasing eight of her animal paintings.
All are welcome to the exhibition opening, taking place on Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm.
The gallery, in Bay View Road, is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm and Saturdays, 10am to 4pm.
Her paintings are for sale.
Eileen’s last solo exhibition was held at Studio 42 in 2019.