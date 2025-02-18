What is believed to be the Isle of Man’s inaugural dodgeball championship will take place later this year.
The game, that’s popularity was boosted in the UK by the 2004 Ben Stiller film of the same name, is a team sport in which players on two opposing teams try to throw balls and hit their opponents while avoiding being hit themselves.
May 16’s championship at the NSC is being organised by island mental health charity Isle Listen and is in conjunction with the team at Active Souls. The later group organises ‘old school playground games and activities’ for children and adults with dodgeball sessions one of the games they organise.
The inaugural event, which is sponsored by Flutter International, falls on the Friday of Mental Health Awareness Week, for which this year’s theme is ‘Community‘.
A spokesperson for the Castletown-based charity said: ‘What better way to celebrate community and enjoy the benefits our fantastic community brings, than by entering into some friendly competition.
‘We are seeking teams of six to nine players to enter, and your club or workplace can enter as many teams at they like.
‘The championship will see the Isle of Man’s most competitive corporate and community teams battle it out in a fierce and fast-paced round-robin tournament at the home of the island's sporting excellence, the National Sports Centre in Douglas.
‘Perhaps your sales team has always wanted to play your marketing team, or finance has always wanted to play against IT? Perhaps you didn’t beat that netball team on the court last weekend but you can settle the score in dodgeball?
‘At Isle Listen we rely on charitable fundraising including sporting events, to bring in much-needed funds so that we can continue supporting the mental health of our island’s children and young people, at no cost to them or their families.
‘By holding a fun but competitive championship, we hope that we can unify our island community through an afternoon of endless laughter and fun.’
Taking place between 1 and 6pm the tournament costs £265 per team.
Entries for both community and corporate teams can be made online at https://www.islelisten.im/dodgeball/