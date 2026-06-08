The time has come for budding island poets to put themselves forward as the next Manx Bard.
The competition happens annually for poets over the age of 18 who live in the Isle of Man. The new bard will be the 12th to be appointed to the prestigious post.
Founder, Bridge Carter, said: ‘The Manx Bard has a high profile in the community and is called on to create poetry for, and perform at, important occasions across many different settings.
‘The year in post also allows Manx bards the opportunity to run their own initiatives and develop their poetry-writing.’
Manx Bards foster an appreciation of poetry and promote the Isle of Man via events they are invited to, poems they are asked to write for occasions and initiatives they run.
Bradley Chambers, the current Manx Bard, added: ‘What a wonderful opportunity becoming the Manx Bard represents.
‘A bard was traditionally an oral historian, a storyteller, someone who could represent the island lyrically. What is your story? What stories do you want to tell? The role is a blank canvas, and the world of poetry is yours for the taking.’
He continued: ‘The statue of Manx national poet, and first Manx Bard, T. E. Brown stands at the corner on Prospect Hill.
‘He’s your guiding light, but not your only one – there are 10 others and they are a diverse group of poets. Creativity is in no short supply here, and there is plenty to draw upon. What, or who, will inspire you?’
There are three steps to complete in order to enter for the opportunity to be the next Manx Bard.
You must complete an entry form available on the Manx Bard Facebook page, submit up to three poems of the entrant's own composition and submit a proposal with a maximum of 500 words detailing what you would deliver in your year if chosen.
Bradley said: ‘I warmly encourage you to consider making an application to become the 12th Manx Bard. If you have something to say, then we’d like to hear it. It’s a challenging role – don’t underestimate it.
‘You are the island’s principal poet, after all. But it’s not an overwhelming one and you have the whole island as your inspiration. Always be true. Always be authentic. Always have fun. It’s worthwhile. Go for it.’
Entrants are highly encouraged to study the full rules, available via Facebook or via email at [email protected]
Entries should be emailed in by Friday, August 7. They can also be posted to Team Bard, c/o 11 Tynwald Grove, Castletown, Isle of Man, IM9 1BU, but entrants must allow time for receipt by the deadline.
Shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend an audition with members of Team Bard on Saturday, August 29 at which they will discuss their poetry, outline their plans for a year as Manx Bard and perform one of their poems.
The Manx Bard will be inaugurated at an event on Sunday, August 30, so entrants must be available on both dates.
Those considering entering who have queries should contact the same email address above.