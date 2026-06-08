Manx National Heritage invites audiences to the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre for an afternoon with Major Shane Lucas, the explorer, artist and former British Army officer behind the Mann Underground exhibition at the Manx Museum.
Taking place next Sunday, June 21, from 2pm to 3pm the lecture titled ‘Mann Underground – An Afternoon with Major Shane Lucas’ will offer a rare opportunity to hear first-hand accounts of underground exploration, military service and the hidden history of the Isle of Man’s mining landscape.
Drawing on decades of experience exploring the forgotten mine workings beneath Laxey and Lonan, Major Lucas will share stories of discovery, resilience and adventure, alongside insights into the inspiration behind his artwork and lifelong fascination with the Island’s subterranean world.
Major Lucas has spent much of his life navigating the complex network of tunnels beneath Laxey and Lonan, including the renowned Great Laxey Mine.
Now retired, Major Lucas expresses his experiences through art.
The talk complements the Mann Underground exhibition currently on display at the Manx Museum.
Mann Underground, which launched in March, invites visitors to descend into the island’s industrial past through the eyes of one man whose lifelong passion has taken him deep below the surface.
Victoria Dale, events and bookings officer for Manx National Heritage said: ‘Major Shane Lucas brings together a remarkable combination of artistic talent, lived experience and historical knowledge.
‘This event offers audiences a fascinating insight into the hidden landscapes beneath the Isle of Man and the stories that lie beneath our feet.’
This special event will take place in the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre, Douglas. Admission is free, with donations welcome.