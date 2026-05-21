There was a record number of applicants for last year’s Sovereign Art Foundation Student Prize.
Organised by business, finance and tax experts The Sovereign Group, it was initiated in 2017 on Manx Soil and encourages island students to submit their artwork for recognition and school prizes.
Applications opened earlier this month for the latest competition, with entries closing on July 31.
Last year also introduced the under-16 category which is sponsored by Standard Bank.
The initiative, driven by the chairman's passion for art, raised more than £7,000 last year for island charities supporting young artists.
Students are encouraged to submit art in various different forms: canvas, sculpture, fashion, ceramic, fine art or another form.
The competition is open to students aged 11-18 in education in the island. Home-schooling is also accepted.
Simcocks Advocates sponsor the originality prize.
Sharon Lannigan, director of business development and marketing at Sovereign Group said: ‘I think we're very proud as a finance company to be doing something like this, I don't think we shout enough about it.
‘Everybody's passionate about it. Everybody really enjoys it and feels that they're doing something, because we're raising funds for island charities that are connected with art.’
The chosen charity partners are ‘Arts Aid’ and ‘MCAT’ which stands for ‘Manx Children’s Art Therapy’.
Gabriella Corlett also works at the Sovereign Group, she had some words of encouragement for students thinking about entering.
‘You guys are amazing, go for it. Literally, as simple as that.
‘The artwork we get submitted every year is mind blowing. At the gala night, when you talk to the artists you can still hear that nervousness and almost that surprise of going: “Oh my art was good enough. This is happening to me”. Absolutely, the quality of artwork on this amazing island is just incredible.’
Art teachers at all the schools across the island will be able to guide students and help them submit their pieces.
The submission process is simple, through visiting Sovereign Art Foundation’s website and following the steps to access the Isle of Man portal.
This can be found through clicking on ‘Art Prizes’, then proceeding to Student Art Prizes and then clicking Europe which will guide you the dedicated Manx submission post.
The team at Sovereign Group are more than happy to assist with any queries if people are struggling to submit their work.
Sharon said: ‘If you've submitted before, submit again, there's nothing to stop you, have another go, keep doing it into while you're in the relevant age bracket to do it.’
The Sovereign Group is passionate about giving back to the community and young people on the island, with cash prizes awarded to both schools and students.
An exhibition and gala evening will follow later in the year, where students work will be showcased for the wider public to see.