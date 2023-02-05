More than 1,000 young people are expected to take part in the 12th annual Manx Folk Awards, taking place at the end of March.
Some 92 classes in Manx music, dance, song, language recital and poetry will be held over five days of friendly competitions, featuring entrants aged from preschool to secondary school age.
Organised jointly by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and Culture Vannin, it takes place from March 26 to 30 at Kensington Arts and Rosemount Church in Douglas and in St John’s Methodist Hall.
This year’s theme is Manx Calendar Customs, which is reflected in the choir set pieces and poetry recitation classes, and gives inspiration for new composition.
DESC organiser Jo Callister said: ‘Chloe Woolley and I are hoping that the 2023 Folk Awards will carry on the success of last year.
‘We were bowled over by the entries in 2022 – especially in Manx dancing, where we had to add an extra afternoon of competitions to accommodate.
‘We work closely with schools to provide support and resources to encourage entries and are proud that our adjudicators and programme encourage such a friendly and supportive atmosphere for competitions.’
Popular classes include the Feddan whistle class, where whole classes have learned the penny whistle and take the stage to perform together.
There is also the Manx Gaelic own choice duologue class where comedy and costume is always a feature, and there is even a comedy Music Hall class.
As well as an own choice Manx song, young choirs are asked to learn the same set song, meaning there is always a hearty communal sing-song after the judging.
The dance classes also end with a big joint dance, giving performers the chance to watch their peers and perform with others their age.
Younger solo performers can bring a friend on to the stage with them.
And dancers are offered the chance to perform to live music by the Manx Folk Awards house band.
Chloe, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, said: ‘The Manx Folk Awards gives schools a real focus for learning and creating new Manx songs, tunes, poems and dances, and the friendly atmosphere during the week intends to encourage all schools to get involved in celebrating Manx culture and have a fun time whilst doing it.’
Schools and private music teachers are invited to enter.
The syllabus is available at www.manxmusic.com
The deadline for entries is February 13.