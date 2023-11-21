Ramsey Town Band’s annual gala concert takes place on Sunday (November 26) with a guest conductor from Denmark, Huw Thomas.
The concert will be held at Ramsey Park Hotel and Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer will be in attendance.
Huw is a lecturer in ensemble directing - conducting - at the Royal Danish Conservatory of Music and the former principal conductor of the Film Orchestra UK.
The concert will open with a small selection of pieces by the Ramsey Town Band Tooters, the adult learner band, which always welcomes new members.
The main band will then play an exciting assortment of music, including some pop tunes and Manx music arranged by the band’s musical director, Robert Quane.
The band will also perform ‘Saddleworth Festival Overture’, their test piece from the national finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham in September.
There, they were placed fourth in the fourth section.
Doors open on Sunday at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
Tickets for the concert cost £15 and are available by messaging the Ramsey Town Band Facebook page or by calling Giusy on 464489.