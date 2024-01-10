Barbed wire, driftwood and pine cones all feature in Frauke Watson’s latest exhibition.
Finding Treasure opened at the Erin Arts Centre, in Port Erin, last week and continues until February 16.
For as long as she can remember, Frauke has been fascinated by the things other people consider as surplus to requirement.
‘What do you want with this old piece of trash?’ has been the refrain of her life.
She believes that all things have a soul and that even unloved things can be loved again.
All you need is a different point of view.
The value of an item is very much determined by the fashion of the moment - and the context. Frauke describes herself as a compulsive maker and is constantly exploring different art and craft techniques.
Her greatest passion is the creation of new things from old or found objects.
Her hope is that this exhibition will encourage you to see the world around you with different eyes.
Finding Treasure is open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm and when the centre is open for events.