The Isle of Man Art Festival headed west and to the central parts of the island last weekend for the second of three weekends showcasing the work of talented artists.
Venues included the House of Manannan, where Vici Blackburn, Bruno Cavellec, Janet Corran, Kathy Craig, Pat Kelly and Mark Smyth had displays of their work, some of which was for sale.
Bruno had lots of new paintings as well as copies of his new single, The Calling, for sale.
Bruno thanked everyone who visited his stand, saying: ‘As always, your wonderful support is heartwarming.’
Textile artist Pat Kelly had new work on display which is based on what she can see in her garden.
Pat is passionate about promoting the ecological benefits from using natural dyes.
Artist Kathy Craig’s display was a celebration of all things Manx, from wallabies and seals to the stunning view at Niarbyl.
At the nearby Artreach Studios, there was a chance to have a go at pottery throwing.
This weekend, the Creative Network event will be in the north of the island. Find out which venues are taking part at www.creativenetworkiom. com/art-festival-2023.html