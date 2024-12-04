The event will take place with renowned astronomer Howard Parkin at the Manx Museum in Douglas on Friday, December 13.
The Isle of Man is seen as one of the best places to stargaze in the British Isles, with a total of 26 designated ‘Dark Sky Discovery Sites’ in the island, awarded by the UK Science and Technology Facilities Council.
In this special evening lecture, Howard will explore one of the greatest threats to this prestigious status: the impact of light pollution on the Isle of Man’s dark skies.
Talking about the lecture, Howard said: ‘Out of all the various pollutions humans create, light pollution is one of the most prevalent forms of pollution facing our island and its prestigious Dark Skies Discovery status.
‘As an island nation, we need to do all we can to protect it.’
Back in October 2022, Howard was appointed as a ‘dark skies advocate’ for the Isle of Man to support dark sky conservation efforts.
He was given the role by the International Dark Skies Association (IDA), which is a ‘place to find support, inspiration and camaraderie in efforts to protect the night’.
Talking about the appointment at the time, he said: ‘I am delighted to have been appointed as an International Dark Skies Association advocate and I am looking forward to working with the IDA and other advocates to encourage the installation and development of environmentally friendly lighting for lights that minimise glare, reduce light trespass, and lessen the obstruction of the night sky.
‘At this particular time, with a huge focus on energy costs and usage, it is hoped that by making people aware of the amount of unnecessary lighting that abounds throughout the world, that considerable savings can be made which will also benefit not just astronomers, but humanity, wildlife, and the natural environment.’
A spokesperson from Manx National Heritage said: ‘An international expert on astronomy and Dark Skies, Howard Parkin lectures around the globe.
‘In this lecture, he will present the case for increased protection of the Isle of Man’s and the world’s Dark Skies. He will explore the importance of darkness, the effects the lack of darkness has on the environment and what we can all do to protect the night sky.’
During the evening, Howard will be on hand to sign copies of his book ‘Space for Dark Skies’, priced £20 each or available to pre-order at a discounted price when purchasing a ticket. Tickets for the lecture cost £15, or £30 when purchased in a ticket and book combination.
The lecture takes place in the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre, and doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start. Tickets are available to buy from https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/