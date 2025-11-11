A rare 18th-century portrait of Major Paul Crebbin, a Manx officer who served in both the American War of Independence and the Napoleonic Wars, has been acquired by Manx National Heritage.
The oil painting, by British artist Arthur William Devis, was purchased from Major Crebbin’s descendants with support from the Manx Lottery Trust’s Dormant Assets Programme.
Believed to show Crebbin aged 17 at the start of his military career with the Royal Marines, the portrait joins the national collection alongside one of his surviving letters, which provides a first-hand account of his service and experiences during a defining period of world history.
The Royal Marines Museum has described the portrait as ‘extremely rare’, saying that the combination of the artwork and Crebbin’s personal writings makes the acquisition particularly valuable for understanding the Isle of Man’s connections to global military events.
Following expert conservation work, the painting is now on public display in the Temporary Exhibition Gallery at the Manx Museum.
Matthew Richardson, curator for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘The painting was acquired by our charity on generous terms from Major Crebbin’s descendants. It is a powerful and inspiring addition to the national collection, not only capturing the image of a young Manxman at the start of a distinguished military career, but also connecting us to history through his own words.
‘Thanks both to the family making the acquisition possible, and the generous support of the Manx Lottery Trust, Manx National Heritage is thrilled to have been able to conserve and display this remarkable painting.’
Conservation work was carried out by Critchlow and Kukkonen in Sheffield, funded through the Manx Lottery Trust’s Dormant Assets Programme. The restoration included cleaning and retouching to remove 19th-century over-paint, as well as re-lining the canvas to repair several large tears—one reportedly caused by a sword thrust.
Sarah Kelly, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘Supporting the preservation of our Island’s rich and unique heritage is central to our mission. We’re proud to play a part in bringing this rare and meaningful artwork into public care, where it will help tell the stories of those who shaped, and were shaped by, the Isle of Man.’
The Dormant Assets Programme uses funds from inactive bank and building society accounts to support projects that benefit the island’s community, environment and heritage.
The portrait will remain on view at the Manx Museum until spring 2026, when it will take its permanent place in the Mann at War Gallery. The gallery contains one of the British Isles’ most significant collections of military artefacts, including uniforms from the battles of Trafalgar and Waterloo.
Manx National Heritage said the addition of Major Crebbin’s portrait enhances the gallery’s ability to tell personal stories of Manx involvement in world conflicts and the people behind them.
The Manx Museum, on Kingswood Grove, Douglas, is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Admission is free.