Manx Wildlife Trust has announced that Douglas artist and songwriter Alice Dudley has been appointed as the 2025–2026 Biosphere Artist in Residence, in partnership with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The year-long residency invites an artist to explore how people, culture and nature connect.
Alice’s appointment comes at a particularly significant moment: 2026 will mark both the Year of the Manx Language and the 10th anniversary of the Isle of Man being recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve - the first entire nation in the world to hold that distinction.
The upcoming residency will be supported by Culture Vannin, with a focus on celebrating the ways in which the Manx language and the island’s natural environment intertwine. Through a mix of art, music and community engagement, Alice’s work will highlight how the language continues to shape local identity and people’s relationship with the landscape.
Chosen for her multidisciplinary and collaborative proposal, Alice plans to bring together artists, writers, musicians and communities to explore Manx stories and environments through workshops, performances and exhibitions.
Her residency will include the creation of a collaborative anthology, pairing artists from different disciplines to respond to one another’s work, as well as an EP of original Manx-language-inspired songs and a series of events bridging art and science.
Reflecting on her new role, Alice said: ‘It’s such an honour to be chosen for this role.
‘The residency will be an exciting opportunity to further my creative practice, which has always been shaped by the Manx landscape, our folklore and our traditions.
‘This coming year celebrates our Biosphere and our language, and I hope that my work will bring people together in appreciation of these things that make our Island so special.’
Alice, who has previously been recognised by the British Art Medal Society and named a Tate St Ives Emerging Artist, has exhibited at the Royal Cornwall Museum. Her work, rooted in the island’s folklore and natural beauty, has drawn praise for its ability to connect creativity with place.
Carmel Croukamp, head of engagement at Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘Alice’s love for the Isle of Man shines through everything she does. She draws inspiration from our folklore and landscapes and brings people together to celebrate what makes the island unique.
‘Her approach captures the spirit of the Biosphere Artist in Residence perfectly.’
Jacqui Keenan, officer for UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, added: ‘Alice’s multidisciplinary approach feels a very natural and appropriate progression from the work done by previous residents.
‘Her focus on community connection gives a real opportunity to reconnect people with nature and the Manx language through art and music.’
The Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin have also welcomed the announcement.
The former’s arts development officer Martyn Cain described the pairing as ‘a fantastic combination of talent and ambition’.
For updates on Alice Dudley’s residency and forthcoming events, visit www.mwt.im or follow Manx Wildlife Trust and Biosphere Isle of Man on social media.