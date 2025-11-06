The Isle of Man Yoga Network (IoMYN) is rounding off its 21st year of promoting yoga in the island with a special one-day workshop led by experienced hatha yoga teacher Geoff Powell.
The event will take place at Port St Mary Town Hall on Sunday, November 30.
Hatha Yoga is a specific technique that focuses on emphasising physical postures, breath control and meditation. It is ideal for beginners and those seeking a balanced mind-body connection.
Geoff Powell first trained in the Iyengar yoga tradition in London during the 1970s, studying directly under the legendary B.K.S. Iyengar. After relocating to Snowdonia, North Wales, more than 35 years ago, he has continued to teach yoga while also developing a complementary health practice as an Applied Kinesiologist and NLP practitioner.
NLP stands for Neuro Linguistic Programming and aims to assist clients in understanding and changing their thought patterns, behaviours and emotional responses. Kinesiology is the scientific study of human body movement.
Over the years, Geoff has specialised in stress management, working with both public and private organisations, including delivering courses for the Gwynedd Mental Health Care Unit.
In 2005, he founded Antara Yoga, an accredited yoga teacher training programme that has since run courses in both North Wales and the Isle of Man.
Drawing on his extensive background in nutrition, anatomy and mental wellbeing, Powell’s teaching offers a broad and holistic approach to yoga. He is a registered senior teacher with Yoga Alliance Professionals.
The workshop costs £35 for IoM Yoga Network members and £45 for non-members, which includes one year’s membership.
For more details or to book a place, visit www.iomyn.co.uk/events or contact Sue Woolley by emailing [email protected] or phoning 490054.