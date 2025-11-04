The Isle of Man’s Information Commissioner’s Office is taking part in a worldwide investigation into how websites and mobile apps handle children’s personal data.
The office will join more than 30 data protection and privacy authorities from around the world as part of the 2025 Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN) privacy sweep, taking place this week.
The sweep will assess whether websites and apps commonly used by children collect their data responsibly, are open about privacy practices, and have appropriate age-assurance measures in place. Regulators will also look at how these services limit the collection of children’s personal information.
This year’s initiative is being coordinated by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office, and the Office of the Data Protection Authority of Guernsey. It runs until November 7, 2025.
The investigation focuses on how online services balance access and protection for young users, recognising that the digital world is an integral part of children’s education, social life, and communication. Regulators have raised concerns that online platforms which fail to consider children’s best interests can leave them exposed to risks such as tracking, profiling, targeted advertising, and inappropriate content.
Isle of Man Information Commissioner Dr Alexandra Delaney-Bhattacharya said: ‘By participating in this year’s Global Privacy Enforcement Network sweep, we’re reinforcing our commitment to ensuring that online services respect children’s privacy, are transparent about their data practices, and put the best interests of young users first.’
In November 2024, the Isle of Man Information Commissioner’s Office signed up to the UK ICO’s Joint Statement on a Common International Approach to Age Assurance. The statement sets out shared principles for assessing and verifying a child’s age to protect them from accessing unsuitable content.
The Global Privacy Enforcement Network, established in 2010, connects data protection regulators to support international cooperation on privacy laws.
Results from this year’s sweep will be compiled and published in a report in the coming months.