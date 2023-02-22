Precision, problem-solving, the right amount of power and, of course, a putter were all essential for a pop-up half term activity at the Villa Marina.
The Colonnade Suite hosted mini golf over three days, with 12 holes split across two mini-courses for families to put their skills to the test.
The courses were again provided by Three Legs Golf.
As you would expect, there were a wide variety of obstacles for players to negotiate, like bridges and ramps, including a long suspension bridge.
Some of the holes were themed around the Villa Gaiety – including a Dragon’s Castle hole, complete with toy dragon, musical notes, CDs and wooden Three Legs of Mann obstacles.
The eight one-hour sessions on Wednesday and Thursday last week were all sold out in advance.
Due to the high demand, an extra four sessions were added on Friday.
Three Legs Golf is a mobile mini golf company with a range of themed courses available to hire, including for wedding and at Christmas.