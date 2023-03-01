A colourful Hindu festival marking the arrival of spring will be celebrated this weekend.
The family-friendly Holi festival will return to the Manx Fun Farm, in Onchan, on Sunday afternoon, following its success in 2020 and last year.
Festival goers will each receive brightly coloured powders to throw at each other or in the air, or to smear on their faces.
And event sponsor Shri Naik, owner of Kurries and Steaks restaurant in Douglas, will provide a mobile street kitchen serving hot and cold street food and/snacks and drinks.
Funds raised from the event are in support of two charities, Pahar Trust Nepal, and Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man.
Shri, who grew up in Mumbai in India, told Island Life: ‘As a child, Holi was probably my favourite holiday, mainly because there were no rules and it always ended up turning into a street party with plenty of colours, water balloons and street food.
‘It was something I was missing, having lived here on the island for 19 years.’
Holi comes from an ancient cultural tradition in India to welcome the arrival of spring, the promise of the harvest to come and hope for the future.
It is typically held in March, occasionally February, depending on when the last full moon falls in the Hindu calendar.
It’s celebrated around the world. The first festival was held in the island in 2020 and it is now an annual event.
Maggie Young of Pahar Trust Nepal explained: ‘The setting of the field at the Manx Fun Farm in Onchan is perfect for this event because of the views – the blue of the sea extending to the horizon, the green fields all around, yellow gorse, etc. Spring colours all around.
‘We will also have decorated the hedgerows along one side of the field with colourful prayer flags and khata scarves.’
Maggie added: ‘Last year, most people started tentatively throwing small handfuls of powder into the wind and towards others. As the afternoon progressed they became much more liberated and fully engaged and there was much chasing around the field with the sounds of laughter all around.
‘And there were colours everywhere – in the air, on people, on the ground, taking full advantage of the size of the field. Families and friends who came along enjoyed the fun atmosphere, chasing each other around the field and throwing the traditional powders at each other and into the air, creating an even more colourful spectacle as they blew in the wind.
‘The happy mood was infectious.’
Angie Aire of Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man said it was a fabulous family event.
‘We are very grateful to Shri at Kurries and Steaks, ELS and the Manx Fun Farm for their wonderful support to our charity,’ she said.
‘It’s great to be partnering The Pahar Trust once again who make a huge difference to the education of Nepalese children high up in the Himalayas.’
The coloured powders are made from natural ingredients like rice powder and vegetable or corn starch, coloured with food dyes. People are advised to wear old clothing and footwear.
The event runs from 2.30pm to 5pm on Sunday (March 12). Tickets cost £14 for adults and £7 for children, which includes a set of Holi colour powders and a food item from the K&S mobile street kitchen. They are available online at Eventbrite by searching Holi Festival of Colours Celebration.