The annual Noble’s Park fun day is set to take place this Saturday, August 5.
Organised and hosted by Douglas Borough Council, the fun day takes place on the first Saturday of August every year at Noble’s Park on St Ninian’s Road.
A wide range of entertainment, activities and children’s rides will be on offer from midday until 4pm and admission is free for children and adults.
Among the attractions this year are free children’s rides, bouncy castles, messy play areas, early years education charity Singing Jo & Co, a range of performers and the popular family races. There will also be an arcade experience and a range of food and drink outlets.
Councillor Andrew Bentley, chair of the regeneration and community committee at Douglas Council, said: ‘This is a true community fun day which the Council is delighted to support and the variety of attractions, stalls and activities on offer creates a really enjoyable experience for everyone involved.
‘We have enjoyed record crowds at this event in recent years and are looking forward to seeing similar numbers again on Saturday.’