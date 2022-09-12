Famous novelist to front lineup for the Manx Litfest
Manx Litfest, an event that sees local authors, poets, illustrators, and storytellers entertain audiences, will be headlined by acclaimed novelist Michelle Paver.
Michelle is an award-winning novelist who writes for both children and adults. The concluding volume of her children’s fantasy series, ‘Chronicles of Ancient Darkness’, won the Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize.
Her highly acclaimed novels for adults include the gothic ‘Dark Matter’, ‘Thin Air’ and ‘Wakenhyrst’.
Michelle’s event on September 24, at St. Catherine’s Church Port Erin, is called Tales of Terror, Beauty and Wonder, and promises to provide a thrilling insight into her work.
Earlier on the same day, Michelle will also be speaking to aspiring writers at the Writers’ Day event at King William’s College.
Marking the five-day event’s 10th anniversary, organisers have announced the rest of the lineup for this year.
Other guests include novelist Joanne Clague, author and historian John Callow, literary agent Thérèse Coen, ecologist Dr Fiona Gell, author Candy Gourlay, illustrator Martin Impey, poet Simon Maddrell, novelist Jamie Mollart, writer and filmmaker Chris Riley, wildlife filmmaker and writer Steve Wright, and horror writer Catriona Ward.
Manx Litfest’s Helen Jessopp said: ‘We aim to provide many opportunities for writers to develop their craft - from workshops, to Writers’ Day, to the Slams, which provide a platform for Isle of Man writers to showcase their work. There is some amazing literary talent around this small island of ours, and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to achieve their goals.’
The event begins on September 21 and will take place at a variety of venues in the south of the island.
For full details, visit www.manxlitfest.com and to book tickets for events, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/manxlitfest
