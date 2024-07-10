Tickets for Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini’s intimate concert in the Isle of Man sold out in less than half an hour.
Earlier this week, the chart-topping musician announced he will be appearing live at the Royal Hall at Douglas’s Villa Marina on Friday, August 2.
Tickets for the gig went on sale on Wednesday at 9am and Villa Marina staff had limited ticket sales to ‘strictly’ six per transaction due to the high demand expected for the show.
And that prediction turned out to be correct as they all sold out in a little over 24 minutes - with customers paying up to £60 a pop for the privilege of seeing the New Shoes singer live on the island.
Ahead of the tickets going on sale, the Villa Marina announced it would operate a virtual queuing system.
A notice on the Villa Gaiety website said that any customers logging into the site before tickets went on sale at 9am would be allocated a ‘random’ place in the virtual queue to ‘ensure no-one gets an unfair advantage.’
But many fans who missed out on tickets took to social media to share their frustration after news broke that that the event had sold out.
One said they’d joined the virtual queue to buy tickets at 6.30am on Wednesday - two and a half hours before they went on sale - and still managed to miss out.
Another suggested that fans set up a petition for the Scottish star to perform a second show based on the strength of the ticket sales.
Paolo Nutini is an Ivor Novello Award winning musician has a number of hit singles to his name, including Pencil Full of Lead and Last Request.
He shot to fame in 2006 with the release of his album These Streets which has since been certified quintuple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.
The release shot the Scottish singer to stardom and made him a household name across the UK.
That success enabled him to perform during a number of high profile shows and TV appearances including Later with Jools Holland at Carnegie Hall in New York, The Montreux Jazz Festival, The Wireless Festival, Oxegen, T in the Park, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Glastonbury festival.
He also supported the Rolling Stones in Vienna.
He followed the success of his debut with subsequent releases Sunny Side Up and Caustic Love.
In 2022, Nutini released his fourth album Last Night In The Bittersweet which went straight to number one in the UK album chart.
That record became Nutini’s third consecutive number one album and contained the singles Through The Echoes, Lose It and Petrified In Love.
Ahead of the concert, a spokesperson for the Villa Marina said: ‘We're beyond excited to announce that Paolo Nutini will take to the stage live in the Royal Hall.
‘Nutini will be performing his chart-topping hits right here in the Villa Marina as he makes an Island debut in just over three weeks time. ‘Nutini has cemented himself as one of the finest artists of his generation, known for his live performances that mix his blue-eyed soul with a cross-genre musical kaleidoscope.’