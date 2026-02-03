The Isle of Man Arts Society has announced an upcoming lecture by fashion historian and menswear specialist Russell Nash, which will explore the evolution of men’s tailoring over the past two centuries.
Nash is a regular guide at some of London’s leading cultural institutions, including the National Gallery, National Portrait Gallery, Tate Modern, Tate Britain and the British Museum.
His lecture will examine how men’s fashion has developed from the Regency period to the present day, tracing the social, cultural and artistic influences that have shaped modern menswear.
Central to the lecture is London’s West End, particularly Savile Row and Jermyn Street, long recognised as centres of bespoke tailoring and craftsmanship.
Nash will discuss the influence of Beau Brummell, whose rejection of elaborate Georgian dress in favour of simplicity, clean lines and precise fit helped establish the foundations of the modern suit.
The lecture will also consider the impact of key figures in the 20th century.
The Duke of Windsor is credited with introducing a more relaxed and expressive approach to tailoring, while John Stephen’s Carnaby Street designs in the 1960s reflected youth culture and social change.
In the 1970s, Savile Row tailor Tommy Nutter further redefined menswear with bold silhouettes that attracted both high-profile and unconventional clients.
In addition to bespoke tailoring, the talk will address the role of mass production, highlighting Montague Burton’s contribution to making tailored suits accessible to a wider public.
The lecture concludes with Alexander McQueen, whose Savile Row training informed designs that pushed the boundaries between tailoring, fashion and art.
The lecture will also explore broader themes of masculinity, identity, class and self-presentation, positioning tailoring as ‘both a practical craft and a cultural statement’.
The talk will take place at the Manx Museum on Tuesday, February 17 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
Attendance is free for members and students, with tickets priced at £10 for guests.