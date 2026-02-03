Forecasters at Ronaldsway say that more strong and unpredictable waves are set to hit the island later tonight, prompting a three-hour yellow weather alert.
The warning is set to come into force at 11pm and will last until 2am tomorrow (Wednesday).
The western part of Shore Road (Rushen) and Castletown Promenade will also be affected, though to a lesser degree.
That warning lasted for four hours - between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Tuesday - and saw huge waves crash down on some of the island’s coastal areas, including Douglas Promenade.
The forecast adverse weather has also put four Steam Packet sailings scheduled for the coming days into doubt.