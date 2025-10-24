The Manx Aviation and Military Museum will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, November 1, with a special event for visitors.
The museum, located near Ronaldsway Airport, first opened in November 2000 and welcomed more than 2,000 visitors in its first year. Since then, it has expanded significantly, adding three new buildings and taking on responsibility for the Manx Regiment Museum in 2005.
It now attracts more than 8,000 visitors annually.
Run entirely by volunteers, the museum operates as an independent, self-supporting charity, and its volunteers say they take particular pride in the positive response from visitors and the growing interest in the island’s military and aviation history.
Museum director Ivor Ramsden commented: ‘We try to illustrate the stories of Manx people from 1900 onwards and particularly, of course, during the two World Wars where the Isle of Man contributed an enormous amount and paid a heavy price.
‘Many people are astonished to learn what a huge part the island and its people played, and still play, in the defence of the UK and the island.’
To mark the milestone, the museum will open daily during the half-term holiday and host a special anniversary day on November 1.
Volunteers will be available throughout the site to speak with visitors about the exhibits and share the stories behind them. Guests will also have the opportunity to view and handle a selection of objects that are not yet on display.
The event will also feature the preserved Manx Airlines ATP aircraft, which will be open to the public for the final time this year.
The museum will be open from 10am to 4.30pm on the day, with organisers saying the anniversary event will offer something of interest for visitors of all ages.