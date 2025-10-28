The Pankhurst Centre in Manchester, the UK’s only museum dedicated to the suffragette movement, is celebrating Hop tu Naa this year due to its links with the Isle of Man.
The Pankhurst Centre regularly attracts visitors from across the UK and abroad, drawn by its historical significance as the birthplace of the suffragette movement on October 10 1903.
Museum staff explained that this year’s Hop tu Naa programme takes inspiration from Manx and northern traditions, including the use of carved turnip lanterns rather than pumpkins, as well as the activities of apple bobbing and lantern making.
Alongside family-friendly Hop tu Naa activities, visitors can also view a new pop-up display featuring information about Sophia Goulden, Manx politics, and the early suffrage movement.
Dr Hannah Priest, manager at the Pankhurst Centre, commented: ‘We always do a Halloween event, as is normal for museums. We recently had a student here on placement who asked me what Emmeline would have done for Halloween and how she would have celebrated it.
‘After this, we wanted to explore what Emmeline might have known of her mother’s heritage.
‘We also look to explore how much of an influence Sophia had on her daughters and their activism. With Sophia having that Manx connection through marriage and the Isle of Man being the first place to grant women the vote, there is a strong Manx link.’
Hop tu Naa at the Pankhurst Centre on Nelson Street in Manchester will take place from 11am to 4pm on Thursday, October 30 and Sunday, November 2.