South African acoustic guitarist Tony Cox is the next professional musician to perform as part of Peel Centenary Centre’s Friday Folk Concerts.
He will be playing tomorrow night (Friday) at 8pm.
Dave Mclean told Island Life Tony is an ‘amazing finger-style musician’ and well-known in South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Tony is one of three professional acts booked for this year using donations made at the winter folk club, featuring island musicians, held at the Atholl Room Bar every other Friday.
The nights are free to attend and have raised £2,500 in two years.
Dave said: ‘The extra money means that we can afford better quality artists than we would otherwise be able to bring to the island, and we also give our regular customers half price tickets as a thank you for supporting us.’
Last year, they brought over Reg Meuross and Gilmore and Roberts .