Dr Fiona Gell trained as a marine biologist and did her PhD research on seagrass meadows in the remote Quirimba Archipelago in Mozambique. She returned to the island to work as a lecturer at Port Erin Marine Laboratory and then became the Isle of Man Government’s first marine conservation officer. She is now a marine conservation and climate consultant and writer. She has written about marine conservation for The Guardian, recently championed Manx marine life in BBC Countryfile Magazine and her book Spring Tides: Exploring marine life on the Isle of Man was published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson in 2022.