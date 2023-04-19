A musical spectacle is guaranteed after it was confirmed the world-famous Foden’s Band will perform at the Villa Marina this summer.
Under the baton of charismatic musical director Michael Fowles, the reigning British champions and former double world champions will perform in the Royal Hall on Saturday, July 15.
Synonymous with the best in all things brass, the multi award-winning band is being brought over to the island by the Manx National Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass.
Manx Youth Band chairman Philip Shimmin said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity and one that doesn’t come along too often.
‘What we do know though is that it will be an unforgettable night of outstanding music from world class musicians.
‘Furthermore, it will help raise funds for the Manx Youth Band as it continues to provide tuition and opportunities for young players in the island.’
Described as a group which continually takes you to places few other ensembles rarely approach, Foden’s was recently crowned North West Area Champions for a seventh year in succession and will contest the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.
‘We very much hope as many people as possible take up this opportunity to come and hear one of the world’s finest brass bands,’ Phil said.
The gala night in the Royal Hall starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets have gone on sale for what organisers say will be a magical, musical journey from the reigning national champions with world class music to suit all tastes.
They are available from the box office on 600555, villagaiety.com or the Welcome Centre.
The gala event is sponsored by Patricia Wild Opticians.