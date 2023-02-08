An illustrated talk about the artwork inspired by the epic early 17th century novel Don Quixote takes place at the Manx Museum’s lecture theatre next week.
Artist, designer and Arts Society accredited lecturer Richard Whincop will present the talk, titled ‘How Don Quixote conquered the art world’ as part of The Arts Society Isle of Man’s lecture series.
Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes was published in two parts in 1605 and 1615.
It recounts the many adventures of Don Quixote, who decided to become a knight-errant after reading chivalric romances, and his squire, Sancho Panza, including their ‘tilting at windmills’.
Translated into many languages, it is considered one of the founding works of western literature.
Richard’s illustrated lecture is one of comedy, chaos and classicism as, following in the footsteps of Don Quixote, the world’s most famous dreamer and knight-errant, it traces his parallel life in the visual arts, where he was variously ridiculed, pitied and revered.
The journey will take in the sumptuous tapestry designs of French Academy director Charles Coypel, and their parodies of classical masterpieces.
It will examine how Don Quixote helped to fuel a new school of English painting in the work of Hogarth and his circle, and how he became a hero to Daumier and Doré in the Romantic era.
The final episode will show Cervantes’ fantasist hero inspiring the imagery of Picasso‘s Guernica – and shaping the “Quixotic” character of the archetypal modern artist.
Richard graduated in English and Art History from York University in 1986 and lectured from 1989-1995 in the adult education departments of Glasgow and Strathclyde universities.
His combination of knowledge and practical experience gives him a unique perspective on art history and in 1997 he became a full-time figurative artist, executing large-scale public commissions, and exhibiting in galleries and art fairs throughout the UK.
Richard is inspired by the Renaissance ideal of an artist who can move freely between disciplines. Notable for atmospheric light and colour, examples of Richard’s work can be seen at www.richardwhincop.co.uk
The talk takes place on Tuesday next week (February 21) at 11.30am.
Non-members are welcome to attend for an entry fee of £10, payable at the door.