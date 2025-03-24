Critically acclaimed musician Richard Hawley is set to make his island debut with a performance at the Gaiety Theatre in August.
Hawley first found success with Britpop band the Longpigs before coming a guitarist with Pulp, the renowned band fronted by Jarvis Cocker whose hits include Common People and Disco 2000.
He is widely known for his many TV appearances with fellow musician Jools Holland and has guested on BBC Radio 6 Music as well as performing with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.
A proud Sheffield singer and songwriter, he has also toured and collaborated with the likes of Elbow, the Manic Street Preachers, Arctic Monkeys, Duane Eddy and Paul Weller.
He has been nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize twice for Arctic Monkeys once famously declaring ‘someone call 999, Richard Hawley's been robbed!’ when they pipped him to the prize. He also gained a Brit nomination for ‘Best British Male Performer’ in 2008.
The gig is something of a coup for organiser Lenny Conroy from Triskel Promotions, who is excited to bring the music star over to the island.
He said: ‘Mercury and Brit nominated, he went solo and broke through with ground-breaking LP Cole's Corner.
‘It now celebrates its 20th anniversary, but he has written eight albums to date.
‘He draws influences from Roy Orbison and Scott Walker, transforming into a charismatic crooner.
‘His albums are timeless masterpieces, and icons like Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatra, and Shirley Bassey have invited Hawley for unforgettable duets.’
Hawley's inspiration has largely been found in his local Sheffield - many of his song titles relate to areas of the Yorkshire city - and 1960s rockabilly although he admits himself his work is rather eclectic.
His tenth studio album In This City They Call You Love was released in May 2024, and was preceded by three promotional singles ‘Two for His Heels’, ‘Heavy Rain’, and ‘Prism in Jeans. His most critcially acclaimed albums are 20025’s Coles Corner and Truelove’s Gutter in 2009.
The gig at the Gaiety will be an acoustic set with an intimate feel and only accompanied by fellow Sheffield guitarist Shez Sheridan.
Richard’s gig is set to take place at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday, August 30, and tickets can be purchased by visiting www.villagaiety.com/richardhawley
Triskel Promotions have also organised an upcoming gig at Port St Mary Town Hall featuring funk-rock trio ‘High Fade’ in May.
Speaking about the group, a spokesperson commented: ‘On a three-man crusade to set dance floors alight with their inimitable brand of razor-sharp funk and disco, Edinburgh’s High Fade captured the attention of a global audience with their music amassing over 30 million views and streams within six months of their first release.’
The gig is set to take place on Saturday, May 17, and tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/triskel/1439700