Stage-ed’s festive pantomime Cinderella took over the Gaiety Theatre during the festive period, with crowds enjoying numerous shows full of joy, music and laughs.
Set against the backdrop of Hard-Up Hall and the Palace Ballroom, the story followed Cinderella’s journey from servant to princess, with appearances from characters including her friend Buttons and the Prince.
Former St Ninian’s student Amy Convery, who starred as Alice Fitzwarren in 2024’s production of Dick Whittington, was cast in the lead role of Cinderella.
She was joined by pantomime regulars Jolyon Dixon and Stephen Donald, who appeared as the Ugly Sisters, Carburettor and Lambrettor. Dixon, a familiar figure on the Manx theatre scene, returned for his third consecutive year in a Dame role.
Other cast members included Millie Christian as Prince Charming, Alexandra Slater as Fairy Godmother, Tom Hearn as Buttons and Kendra Maddox as Dandini.
Having previously hosted shows such as Aladdin and Dick Whittington, Stage Ed presented 23 shows between December 19 and New Year’s Eve, attracting large audiences across the festive period.
The show featured comedy, costumes, special effects and audience participation, alongside musical numbers and dance routines showcasing Manx talent with a local cast list.
A spokesperson from the VillaGaiety entertainment complex commented: ‘Cinderella was bursting with laughter, sparkle and feel-good fun for the whole family.
‘As the curtain falls on this year’s pantomime, we want to take a moment to thank everyone who came along and joined in the magic.
‘A huge thank you to the incredible cast, crew, principal dance ensemble, Team Bibbidi Bobbidi and Team Glass Slippers for bringing so much fun, laughter and joy to the Gaiety Theatre throughout the festive period.’