Live Roots Music IoM has announced two Isle of Man performances by award-winning singer-songwriter Robert Vincent, who will appear this February as part of a Valentine’s weekend programme.
He will be joined by pianist, songwriter and arranger Anna Corcoran for two nights of live music. The concerts are scheduled for Friday, February 13 at the Erin Arts Centre and Saturday, February 14 at the Peel Centenary Centre.
Vincent, originally from Liverpool, has established a reputation as one of the UK’s leading contemporary songwriters.
His fourth studio album, ‘Barriers’, released in June 2024, and spent several weeks in the Country Music Charts alongside high-profile international artists and reached the top 10 of both the UK Independent Album Chart and the Record Store Chart.
His earlier releases have received similar recognition. Vincent was named Emerging Artist of the Year at the inaugural UK Americana Awards following praise from broadcaster Bob Harris OBE.
His 2018 album ‘I’ll Make the Most of My Sins’ won UK Americana Album of the Year, and a subsequent BBC Old Grey Whistle Test performance helped propel the record to the top of the iTunes chart.
In 2021, ‘In This Town You’re Owned’ earned both Album of the Year and Artist of the Year honours at the UK Americana Awards.
Vincent has performed at major festivals including AmericanaFest Nashville and Celtic Connections, and has toured with artists such as Robert Plant and Mary Chapin Carpenter.
Anna has been a long-standing collaborator, contributing piano, arrangements and co-writing.
Vincent is currently working on his fifth studio album, funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign, and will bring this ongoing collaboration to the Isle of Man for the February performances.
To book tickets, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre/live-roots-music-iom-robert-vincent-with-anna-corcoran/e-qmlpmz