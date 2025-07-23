British singer-songwriter Richard Hawley is set to perform on the Isle of Man for the first time in August.
The show will take place at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday, August 30 - marking Triskel Promotions’ return to the venue.
Richard Hawley rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the indie band Longpigs, and later performed as a guitarist with well-known groups such as Pulp and Elbow.
His solo career has since become his most successful venture, producing 10 studio albums, along with three live releases. He is a regular presence on the BBC music show ‘Later… with Jools Holland’.
Over the years, Hawley has collaborated with several high-profile artists including Arctic Monkeys, Paul Weller, Manic Street Preachers, Duane Eddy, Shirley Bassey, Nancy Sinatra, Martin Carthy, Lisa Marie Presley, and the late Norma Waterson.
His most recent album, ‘In The City They Call You Love’, reached the UK Top 5.
He is currently touring the UK and Ireland with a full band, performing his breakthrough album ‘Coles Corner’ in full.
For the Isle of Man performance, however, Hawley will appear in a stripped-back acoustic format, accompanied only by long-time collaborator Shez Sheridan.
Support on the night will come from local duo Truman Falls, comprised of musicians Simon Rea and Jeff Jepson.
They will perform songs from ‘Silverdale’, the latest project from Rea’s song-writing catalogue.
Limited tickets for the Gaiety Theatre show remain available through the VillaGaiety Box Office (600555) and at https://www.villagaiety.com/.
Triskel Promotions will follow this event with another concert on Saturday, September 13 featuring Edinburgh-based folk rock band WREST at St German’s Cathedral in Peel.
WREST previously sold out the Centenary Centre, and demand is expected to be high. Tickets are available now at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/triskel
Additional information and a full list of upcoming shows can be found at https://www.triskelpromo.com/.