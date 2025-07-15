The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the next round of Music Pathways sessions, featuring a line-up of music industry professionals.
This will include Neil Fairclough, bassist for Queen and Adam Lambert, and Sam Davies, founder and artistic director of the genre-blending Untold Orchestra.
The latest series marks the final round of sessions delivered under Arts Graduate Intern Callum Rowe’s leadership, and continues the project’s mission of ‘connecting young people on the Isle of Man with real-world insight from across the music industry’.
Previous guest speakers as part of the Music Pathways sessions have included Charlie Barnes (Bastille, original recording artist), Lenny Conroy (Triskel Promotions) and Chris Larcombe (OMA/Top Dawg Entertainment).
First up, Sam Davies will lead a virtual workshop on Monday, July 28 from 7:30pm to 9pm at Kensington Arts.
As the founder of The Untold Orchestra, a Manchester-based collective known for reimagining music through collaborations and genre-crossing performances, Sam will speak about building sustainable music careers, forming collaborative ensembles, and working within community and performance spaces.
Then, on Monday August 18, the series continues with a virtual session from Neil Fairclough, the internationally renowned bassist for Queen and Adam Lambert since 2011.
Neil’s career has seen him tour the world alongside Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert, as well as record and perform with an array of artists including Rick Astley, Beverley Knight, Billy Ocean, Mica Paris, Tony Hadley and many more.
A spokesperson from the Arts Council commented: ‘This session is a must for anyone interested in the life of a touring musician, session work, and sustaining a career in music across decades and genres.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, said: ‘Music Pathways continues to be one of our most exciting projects, bringing young people face to face with creative professionals who have made music their life’s work.
‘These sessions are not only inspiring, but empowering.
‘Music Pathways continues to open doors and spark ambition, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed to the programme this year to share their knowledge and stories with our local community.’
Callum Rowe, arts graduate intern and co-ordinator of Music Pathways, also said: ‘Curating the Music Pathways programme has been one of the most rewarding parts of my internship.
‘It’s given young people in the island the chance to hear directly from working musicians across the industry, and I’ve been genuinely moved by the openness and insight each guest has brought.
‘My hope is that these sessions have left a lasting impression, and helped spark new ideas, confidence, and creative ambition for local musicians of all ages.’
Both sessions are free to attend with a maximum of 80 spaces available for each one.
If you wish to book sessions or find out more, you can visit https://kensingtonarts.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows
To find out the latest news and updates from the Isle of Man Arts Council, you can visit its Facebook page or https://www.iomarts.com/