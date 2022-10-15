Free training will get mums more tech-savvy
Mums are being invited to sign up for a six-week digital training club aimed at getting them tech-savvy.
Techmums Digital Training Club, which is free to attend, is a collaboration between island charity Love Tech and Jo Cutsforth Training and Coaching.
It’s aimed at mums looking to gain confidence and familiarity with the digital skills necessary for 2022 and beyond.
The club is designed to be informal and inclusive to make those attending feel more at home.
This means no homework or tests and no need to commit to coming every week, though it is appreciated if you can.
Roberta Castle of Love Tech said: ‘The reason Love Tech support Techmums, is because if you’re a mum, you’ll know that mums are the force multipliers in society.
‘This means that when you support a mum in becoming more tech-savvy, you are supporting her children, her parents and her wider community.’
The six training sessions will be delivered by Jo, who says her approach is all about ‘building confidence while learning, having fun and supporting, encouraging and inspiring each other’.
She added: ‘My business tagline has always been ‘Making You and Your People Shine because training people in this way is all about making them feel good about themselves.’
Jo will be joined by Love Tech volunteers and the occasional special guest during the sessions.
Topics covered during the practical and in-depth sessions will include:
• Setting safe passwords
• What is the Cloud and how to use it
• Staying safe online, including phishing, privacy, parental controls and shopping
• Social media platforms, gaming, and shared online media apps (Netflix / Spotify etc)
• Managing family finances online, getting good deals and budgeting
• Work place skills and how to use the Internet to look for work
• An introduction to app design, web design and coding
Sessions will take place from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday evenings at Barclays Eagle Labs, Victoria Street in Douglas. The course will run from November 2 to December 7.
A total of 30 spaces are available.
To find out more or to book your free Eventbrite tickets, head over to the Facebook page @lovetechiom or website www.lovetech.im
Places are expected to fill up fast.
Love Tech is very grateful to Playtech for sponsoring the event.
Love Tech aims to inspire and empower girls and young women to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through events, workshops and mentorship in the Isle of Man.
For more information about the charity and what it does see www.lovetech.im
