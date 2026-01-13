A new running club is set to start in the north of the island in the coming weeks.
Organised by 26-year-old Yasmin Bell, the women’s only running club will take place weekly in Ramsey.
Titled ‘On Her Mark’ the inspiration behind the running club stemmed from Yasmin’s own journey - beginning with ‘Couch to 5k’.
She described it as life-changing and believes that ‘On Her Mark’ will encourage and positively impact women of all different ages and abilities to do the same.
Yasmin hopes the energy of ‘On Her Mark’ will be ‘uplifting, friendly and relaxed’.
The mum of three said: ‘After sharing my running journey on TikTok over the last year, I started getting loads of messages from women saying they wanted to run but didn’t know where to start, or felt they lacked confidence or motivation.
‘A lot of them said they struggled most in the darker winter months and didn’t feel safe or confident running on their own. That’s when I thought, this is exactly what’s missing.
‘On Her Mark is really about tackling loneliness and that feeling of intimidation when you’re thinking about joining a run club that already feels full of experienced runners. Starting something new can be scary, especially when you feel like you’re the only one struggling.’
With more than 100 women already interested in joining, for safety reasons the number will have to be capped.
The first run will alternate between walking and running, which will last for around 30 minutes.
‘There’s also no cost to take part. I wanted it to be something women could try without worrying about money or commitment.
‘It’s about showing up, not paying to belong. Women aged between 20 and 70 have reached out saying On Her Mark feels like somewhere they can show up without pressure or expectations. One woman summed it up perfectly when she said it feels like a run club to get you ready for a run club.’
‘They love that the pace is slower and that it feels accessible rather than intimidating. If anyone reading this thinks they’re not a runner, I always say that in January 2025 I couldn’t run for 30 seconds. Now I’m training for a half-marathon in March 2026. If I can do it, genuinely, anyone can.’
The aim in the future is to host monthly pop-up runs across different parts of the island, so women from all areas can get involved.
Yasmin also has the idea of introducing wellness-focused events to run alongside the club.
‘It’s about building something long-term and community-focused, and letting it grow naturally.’