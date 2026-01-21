A drink-driver who injured another motorist, then left the crash scene, has been sentenced to 240 hours’ community service.
William Silas Kermode’s car was later found with the number plates removed.
The woman driving the other vehicle suffered a broken foot, as well as neck and back pain.
Magistrates also disqualified Kermode from driving for two years, with an order to take an extended test at the end of the ban.
Twenty-year-old Kermode pleaded guilty to drink-driving, causing serious bodily harm by careless driving, and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
We previously reported that the defendant was at Seven Kingdom Distillery on Banks Circus on July 30.
He left at 10.40pm and got into his Audi.
The complainant was driving a Mini Cooper down Banks Hill, turning right to go to Tesco.
Kermode’s Audi approached the roundabout in the opposite direction and hit her vehicle.
The female driver suffered a broken metatarsal in her foot, and a hairline fracture in another metatarsal.
Kermode was said to have initially got out of his car and approached her, but then got back in, and drove off at speed.
Police went to his address, at Church Road in Ramsey, but he wasn’t present.
However, he then arrived in another vehicle and told officers that his engine had misfired, so friends had picked him up.
The Audi was found in Glen Helen car park with considerable damage, and the number plates removed from the front and back of the car.
All four tyres were found to be devoid of tread.
A breathalyser test produced a reading of 50, above the limit of 35.
During an interview, Kermode answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that there were two ways of looking at his client.
Mr Wood said he could have been seen as a callous young man, who didn’t give two hoots about other road users, but that he was asking magistrates to take another view, that Kermode was a young immature man, who was 19 at the time, and had panicked.
‘He knows he’s made a big mistake. We are dealing with a young man who has panicked,’ said the advocate.
‘His actions are not only embarrassing for himself, but for his family.’
Mr Wood said that Kermode was in employment, had good family support, and he was unlikely to appear before the court again.
‘He has learnt a great deal from his behaviour,’ said the advocate.
‘He is a well-mannered, hardworking young man, who is disgusted with his behaviour.’
Mr Wood asked magistrates not to order compensation, as he said insurers were involved, and it was likely that his client would be receiving claims from two individuals.
Magistrates chair David Christian told Kermode: ‘You’re very lucky you are not facing other charges today.’
The defendant was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay within one month.