Port St Mary is set to sparkle this festive season with a host of events guaranteed to spread a little bit of Christmas cheer.
The village is rolling out a packed program of free and family-friendly activities from this weekend.
On Friday (November 29), the switch will be flicked on the village’s Christmas lights, illuminating the streets with festive spirit.
Proceedings take place outside Kellas at 3.30pm and all are welcome to join in on the celebrations.
The festive cheer steps up a notch on Thursday, December 5 with the annual Port St Mary Christmas Market.
More than 40 stalls will set-up shop across both Port St Mary Town Hall and Kellas between 5pm to 8pm.
On Tuesday, December 10, the community will gather for a traditional Christmas Carol Service at St Mary’s Church at 7.30pm.
Finally, on Saturday, December 14, residents will get the chance to get creative at the Willow Lantern Workshop.
The event is set to run from 10am to 4pm at Port St Mary Town Hall.
Materials are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring an apron and battery-operated fairy lights to bring their lanterns to life.