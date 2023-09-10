Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 5pm-7pm.
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown,
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at The Railway, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Swarf Damage and Marine Drive at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Alex Harris at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sulby Glen Hotel, 8.30pm.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- 995 at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Lazy Daze at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Front Porch, Douglas, 10pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin,
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The British, Douglas.
- Granty at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, and David Castro, 7.30pm.
- Loose Crew at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Quiz night at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 7pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Singaround at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.