Tonight (Thursday)

- Steve Nash with support from Wes Clarke at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.

- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 5pm-7pm.

- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.

- ​Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Lazy Daze at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown,

- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at The Railway, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Swarf Damage and Marine Drive at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Alex Harris at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Sulby Glen Hotel, 8.30pm.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- Trevor Shimmin at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- 995 at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Lazy Daze at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at The Front Porch, Douglas, 10pm.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin,

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek, Peel.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at The British, Douglas.

- Granty at the Manx Arms, Onchan.

Sunday

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, and David Castro, 7.30pm.

- Loose Crew at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Quiz night at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 7pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Singaround at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.