Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Eóin Ó Maol Mhuaidh at the Spit Corner in Peel at 2.30pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at the Spit Corner in Peel at 4pm.
- The Clypse at North Quay, Douglas at 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Hotel at 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Queen’s Hotel, Laxey at 9pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas from 10pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Toby Higgins at Trackside (Grandstand) at 5pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse in Peel.
- Fully Grown Adults at North Quay, Douglas at 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at Brendan O’Donnell’s, Douglas at 9pm.
- Eóin Ó Maol Mhuaidh at the Front Porch, Douglas at 9pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Creek in Peel at 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matcham’s in Douglas, from 9pm-11.30pm.
- Brit Pop Summer at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8.30pm-12.30am.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Castletown Music Festival with Cal Rowe (1pm), Blue Train Saxophone Quartet (2.20pm), Biskee Brisht (4pm), CUNextFriday (6pm) and Parallel Lines (8pm).
- Toby Higgins at Onchan Park at 3.30pm.
- Eóin Ó Maol Mhuaidh at Onchan Park at 4.45pm.
- The Mad Dog Davies Band and Toby Higgins at North Quay, Douglas, from 6pm.
- Open mic night, The Heron in Anagh Coar, from 7pm-10pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
- Fully Grown Adults at Sam Webbs, Douglas at 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, at 9pm.
- Eóin Ó Maol Mhuaidh at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin at 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Queen’s in Douglas, from 9pm-midnight.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey at 8pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- No Escape from Nickelback, alt rock night at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, from 9pm-1.30am.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union in Castletown, from 9pm.
- Duelling Pianos at Looky’s, Douglas from 10pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Castletown Music Festival with Clash Vooar (1pm), Loose Crew (2.50pm), Loft 47 (4.40pm), Motherfunkers (6.15pm) and Buncha Skankers (8pm).
- Ramsey Rocks at West Quay, Ramsey with Colin Bankes-Jones (2pm), Smoking Fingers (3.30pm), Dan Webb (5pm), Toby Higgins (6.30pm) and C U Next Friday (8.30pm).
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- The Joey Wylde Band with support by Amy Jane Bennett at North Quay, Douglas, from 6pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, from 6pm-9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Bridge Inn, Laxey at 4pm.
- The Fossils at the Sidings in Castletown at 6.30pm.
- Brace Brace! At the Mitre in Ramsey.
- U2 tribute Vertigo at Mad Jack’s, Douglas
- Open Mic Night at the Union, Castletown, 7pm to 10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Ginger Hall in Sulby, from 9pm-midnight.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union in Castletown, from 9pm.
- Awesome Party at Jaks, Douglas, from 10pm.
Monday
- Northern Soul DJ Party with Peter Dunn at North Quay, Douglas, from 6pm.
- Blondie tribute act Parallel Lines at Jaks, Douglas, at 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.