Manannan’s Winterfest returns to the Gaiety Theatre in a unique concert celebrating Manx Christmas traditions through a collaboration of the island’s finest exponents of classical, folk, brass and choral music, with a sprinkle of local humour and drama added to the mix.
The event will take place across Thursday, December 4 and Friday, December 5.
Wicked For Good - Broadway Cinema
Now demonised as the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba lives in exile in the Ozian forest, while Glinda resides at the palace in Emerald City, revelling in the perks of fame and popularity.
As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, she'll need to reunite with Glinda to transform herself, and all of Oz, for good.
The film will be shown from Friday, December 5 until Tuesday, December 23.
Fascinating Aïda - Gaiety Theatre
Britain’s greatest cabaret trio have been entertaining audiences for over forty fierce and fabulous years with their razor-sharp satire.
With matchless musical ingenuity and style, these indomitable women, Dillie Keane, Adele Anderson and Liza Pulman, are still mistresses of their craft.
The show will take place on Saturday, December 6 at 7.30pm.