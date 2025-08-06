Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- SoundCheck takeover at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.

- 3 Chord Jam at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 7pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Shay Marsden at Coast, Douglas.

- Nash King Cole and Alice Dudley at the Front Porch, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- When Kelly Met Nelly at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Toby Higgins at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- 3 Chord Jam at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- 3 Chord Jam guitar session at Quids Inn, Douglas, 1pm to 4.30pm.

- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 3pm to 5pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Paramore tribute band ‘Riot’ at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Port Erin beach, 8pm.

- Raw Chicken at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.

- Joey Wylde at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Brace Brace at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Atomic Train and Explicit Redaction at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 3pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.

- Lizzie and Ciara at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 6.30pm.

- Winston Liu at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.