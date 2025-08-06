Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- SoundCheck takeover at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.
- 3 Chord Jam at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 7pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Shay Marsden at Coast, Douglas.
- Nash King Cole and Alice Dudley at the Front Porch, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- When Kelly Met Nelly at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- 3 Chord Jam at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- 3 Chord Jam guitar session at Quids Inn, Douglas, 1pm to 4.30pm.
- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 3pm to 5pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Paramore tribute band ‘Riot’ at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Port Erin beach, 8pm.
- Raw Chicken at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- Joey Wylde at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Brace Brace at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Atomic Train and Explicit Redaction at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 3pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.
- Lizzie and Ciara at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 6.30pm.
- Winston Liu at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.