Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Uncharted tracks at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Ian Thompson at the Prospect, Douglas, 5.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Alex Cowley open mic at the Pinewood, Douglas.
- Chris Sullivan sax at Coast Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 7pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- CUNextFriday at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm to midnight.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Dueling Piano’s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.
Saturday
- Alex Harrison at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 6.30pm.
- CUNextFriday at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 6pm.
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.
- April Moon and Alice Ashe at the Laxey Institute.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Rock night at the Manor Hotel, Douglas, 8pm.
- Clyde at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- DJ GOMH at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Brace Brace at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Hoedown Throwdown at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1.30am.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- April Moon and Alice Ashe at the Peel Centenary Centre.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
- Wez Clarke at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm to 10pm.
- Black Dog Oven music quiz, Peel, 8pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.