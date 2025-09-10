Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Uncharted tracks at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Ian Thompson at the Prospect, Douglas, 5.30pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Alex Cowley open mic at the Pinewood, Douglas.

- Chris Sullivan sax at Coast Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 7pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Colin Bankes-Jones at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- CUNextFriday at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm to midnight.

- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Dueling Piano’s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.

Saturday

- Alex Harrison at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 6.30pm.

- CUNextFriday at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 6pm.

- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.

- April Moon and Alice Ashe at the Laxey Institute.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Rock night at the Manor Hotel, Douglas, 8pm.

- Clyde at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- DJ GOMH at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Brace Brace at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Hoedown Throwdown at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1.30am.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- April Moon and Alice Ashe at the Peel Centenary Centre.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.

- Colin Bankes-Jones at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.

- Wez Clarke at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.30pm to 10pm.

- Black Dog Oven music quiz, Peel, 8pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.