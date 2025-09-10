A 22-year-old has denied vandalising 11 vehicles at Chester Street car park.
Brendan Robert Christopher Kelly appeared before magistrates recently, entering not guilty pleas to 11 counts of criminal damage.
The offences are all alleged to have been committed on May 18, and involve broken wing mirrors, dents, and scratches.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson told the court that the total value of the damage caused was £3,761.
She submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for trial.
Mr Kelly, of Malew Street, Castletown, was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who agreed.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.