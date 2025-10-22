Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (RAOB) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Eoin Molyneux at the Prospect, Douglas, 5.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the Railway, Douglas.
- A Little Bittá Rosie at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Chris Sullivan Sax at Coast Bar, Douglas, 7pm.
- Alex Cowley open mic night at the Heron, Douglas, 7pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ciara, Megan and Ciaran at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Lookys Bar, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Bon Jelski at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- House DJ at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, from 12.30am.
Saturday
- Shay Marsden at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Motown and disco night at Ocean Views, Onchan Park, 7pm to midnight.
- Powercut at the Creek, Peel.
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Back to 80s at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Fusion at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Lookys Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- 995 at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- House DJ at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, from 12.30am.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 3pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- The Great Black Dog Open Mic Night at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 6pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
- Coffin Dodgers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
