Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- SoundCheck takeover at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Rebecca Forrest at Coast Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Gary Smith, Jon Lightfield and Craig Carroll at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8:15pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- The Clypse at the Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- Totally 80s at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Neptunes at the Rovers Return, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 9pm.
- The Clypse at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- The Misfits at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Crawlboard at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Duelling Pianos at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.