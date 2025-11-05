Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- SoundCheck takeover at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Rebecca Forrest at Coast Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Gary Smith, Jon Lightfield and Craig Carroll at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8:15pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- The Clypse at the Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- Totally 80s at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Ocean’s Avenue at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Neptunes at the Rovers Return, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 9pm.

- The Clypse at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- The Misfits at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Crawlboard at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Duelling Pianos at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.