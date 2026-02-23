Lucas Timothy Venables was clocked by police as he drove his Ford Cougar at 44mph in a 30mph zone on November 13, on the A3 Main Road in Lower Foxdale.
Magistrates also extended the 17-year-old’s R plate period by 12 months and endorsed his licence with four points.
In court, Venables, who lives at Ballatessan Meadow in Peel, was represented by advocate Michael Jelski.
Mr Jelski said that his client had been driving downhill and had not appreciated he was exceeding the speed limit.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay by the end of March.