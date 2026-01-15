Richard Ewan Callow, of Bride Road, admitted the offences and also had his licence endorsed with seven points.
A provoking behaviour charge, which he’d denied, was dismissed.
The offences were committed on May 31, and involved the defendant failing to obtain a new licence following a ban.
Callow was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined the 29-year-old £650 for having no insurance, £100 for having no driving licence, and £268 for having no tax, which included £108 lost duty.
He’ll also pay £78 prosecution costs and agreed to pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.